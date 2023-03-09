Alia Bhatt loves reading books to daughter Raha; actress reveals launching a book

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Alia Bhatt loves reading books to daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt embraced motherhood for the first time in November 2022. The actress and her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, were blessed with a baby girl, Raha. The actress was on maternity leave for a long time, but now she has returned to work. She flew to Kashmir to shoot Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Several BTS pictures from their Kashmir schedule surfaced on the internet. Now, the actress has opened up about her daughter Raha and shared that she listens attentively to bedtime stories.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the actress shared that she loves reading books to Raha. She also revealed that she is planning to launch storybooks soon. "She is pretty small right now. But, I love reading books as she listens attentively. I'm planning to launch storybooks soon. I have a couple of ideas, but I am not very good with language. So I may or may not write them. But, my sister Shaheen will definitely be a part of this."

Alia further added that her books will be based on various emotions. "The idea is to release a series of nine books, which are based on emotions like joy, kindness, and hope."

Earlier, Ranbir talked about her daughter and called her an inspiration. He said, "For a long time in my life, I was looking for inspiration. We got blessed by our inspiration, me and Alia, we had a baby girl and her name is Raha. She is going to be four months old soon. I don't think I will ever get an inspiration as bigger as her. It's the best feeling, so obviously."

​For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14, 2022. They had an intimate wedding ceremony with their close friends and family in attendance. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on November 6.

