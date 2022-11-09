Ali Fazal to play one of the leads in Bill Guttentag's next 'Afghan Dreamers' | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ali Fazal

After an elaborate wedding celebration, Ali Fazal is back on sets! His next Hollywood feature project is 'Afghan Dreamers' and the actor says he is looking forward to be part of such an "important story". After 'Death on the Nile' and 'Kandahar', Fazal has been roped in for Afghan Dreamers, which is being directed by two-time Oscar-winning director Bill Guttentag. Reportedly, the actor will be seen as one of the leads in the film.

Afghan Dreamers is the true story about a program that was started by Afghan tech entrepreneur Roya Mahboob in 2017 as a way to help young women develop their skills in the field of science and technology, despite a heavily patriarchal society. The film throws light on chaotic, sometimes dangerous backdrop of the country's politics. The story tells the tale of a team of Afghan girls who traveled across the world and participated in competitions, garnered global media attention and even met leading politicians from across the globe.

In a media statement, Fazal expressed his excitement to be working with Guttentag, who has won the Academy Award for his short films “You Don’t Have to Die” and “Twin Towers”.

“Excited and humbled to be sharing notes and being directed by Bill who has an impeccable body of work. ‘Afghan Dreamers’ is a very important story to be told and I’m happy to be part of its cinematic retelling,” the actor said.

Actor Nikohl Boosheri, known for series “The Bold Type”, will be essaying the role of Roya Mahboob in the film.

Details regarding Fazal’s role are kept under wraps.

Shoot for “Afghan Dreamers” recently commenced in Morocco and it will be a 50 days schedule with majority of the film being shot across Morocco and Budapest. The film is being produced by Guttentag, Laura Overdeck, and Samudrika Arora.

On the related note, last year it was announced that Ali Fazal has been roped in to play one of the leads alongside Gerard Butler in the action-packed film 'Kandahar', which is set to release in 2023.

