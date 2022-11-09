Rashmika Mandanna says Internet trolling affected her relationships; blasts trolls for negativity & hate

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna has been in the limelight lately. The actress, who has crafted a niche for herself in the film industry, is often trolled, and ridiculed on social media. Recently, she was subjected to criticism for not watching Rishabh Shetty's film Kantara. Reflecting on the same, in her recent post, Rashmika opened up about things that have been 'troubling' her for a 'few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now.'

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram Post

In a much-elaborated post, the Goodbye actress spoke about receiving hatred. She wrote, "Hi so.. A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it. I am only speaking for myself – something I should have done years ago”.

"I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there. I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead. Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy. The happiness you feel from the work I put out is what I care about most. I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of," she added.

Rashmika said that it breaks her heart to see what is said and written about her. "It’s heart breaking and frankly quite demoralising when I’m being ridiculed and mocked by the internet especially for things that I HAVE NOT SAID. I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me. False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry.

On a closing note she added, "I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate? For the longest time I’ve been told to ignore it. But it has only gotten worse. By addressing it, I’m not trying to win anyone over. I don’t want to feel closeted and forced to change as a human being because of this hate I keep receiving," she further said. That being said, I do recognise and acknowledge all the love I’ve been receiving from the rest of you.

Your constant love and support is what has kept me going and given me the courage to come out and say this. I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy -makes me happy. Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best. Thankyou."

Soon after Rashmika Mandanna shared the post, her Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salmaan took to the comment section and showered loved on the actress. He wrote, "The love is from those who want to be like you. Hate is from those who never can. You be you ! You is amazing."

Rashmika Mandanna's Upcoming Project

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will soon reunite with Allu Arjun for much-awaited 'Pushpa 2'. Also, she has 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and 'Varisu' opposite Vijay in the pipeline.

