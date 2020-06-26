Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWINKLERKHANNA Akshay Kumar's son Aarav catches mother Twinkle Khanna sleeping while reading with Nitara

Author-producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna never fails to leave netizens amazed with her quirky photos and captions on Instagram. The diva is own to have a laugh on the most unusual things and make her fans share a smile as well. During the lockdown, Twinkle has been actively sharing moments with her family at home. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and uploaded a photograph in which she is seen dozing off on a couch. She shared that the candid image was taken by her son Aarav.

"My son crept up and took this picture today. The little one and I were meant to be studying and reading together when I have fallen asleep with a pencil in my hand! Is it just me going through this peculiar phase where everyday around 4pm the brain just fogs up? #IWillGetYouForThisBhatiaBoy," she wrote. In the image, we can also spot her little daughter Nitara reading a book.

Reacting to the image, actress Namrata Shirodkar commented: "Well I don't know what day of the week it is. They all seem the same to me these days." Namrata also has two kids and she keeps treating fans with their special moments with father Mahesh Babu.

Last week, Twinkle surprised the fans with a romantic photo with husband Akshay Kumar and earned much attention. She had defines the perfect meaning of love in the post. In the photo, the duo was seen enjoying the sight of the calm ocean with each other.

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "‘'Love in any relationship, family or an intimate friendship, is only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own, and that, my friend, is just as simple and as complex as you make it.'"

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar had shared a note on completing 28 years of his most popular film Khiladi. "Dear @akshaykumar Today it’s 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team specially @iamjohnylever bhai," Abbas Mustan tweeted. "How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi," Aksay Kumar wrote sharing Abbas Mustan's tweet.

How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi 🙏🏻 https://t.co/VEpiUBpQyu — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 5, 2020

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film was supposed to release in April but due to coronavirus pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely. The movie directed by Rohit Shetty is the fourth installment of his cop universe.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage