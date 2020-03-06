Image Source : INSTAGRAM Akshay Kumar owns Rs 5-crore villa in Goa

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is one of the highest paid actors in India, has a lavish villa in Goa. He often visits the beach state to spend quality time with his family. According to gqindia.com, the house, which is located on a white sand beach, was bought by the "Kesari" actor a decade ago. "I like to go to Goa. I love it. It's very chilled out. Everyone knows me there and they just say hi, but nobody bothers me as such. It's the only place in the country where I can roam around and enjoy myself," Akshay said in an interview to a leading daily.

Akshay also spoke about how he ditches his early morning routine to sleep and relax in Goa. "Everything is so easy and you can get up late in the morning. My house is located in such a place that there is a network problem, so phones don't work. The beaches are also clean. I can go and take a dip in the sea and see the sunset," he added.

Akshay also reveals that he loves to take long walks on the beach with his wife and kids when they are in Goa. Interestingly, Akshay is not the only celebrity who owns a house in Goa. Bollywood's desi girl Priyanka Chopra also owns a beautiful beach house in Goa. As a child, the star dreamed of living by the beach and fulfilled that ambition by buying a house near Baga Beach.

On the film front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of Sooryavanshi, a cop drama. It is directed by Rohit Shetty and co-stars Katrina Kaif.

