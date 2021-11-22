Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AJAYDEVGN Ajay Devgn completes 30 years in Bollywood: Akshay Kumar, Big B & others congratulate actor

Highlights Ajay Devgn made his acting debut in 1991 with 'Phool Aur Kaante'

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and recalled fond memories with Ajay Devgn

Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note for Ajay and referred to him as 'Soft spoken, non interfering'

Counted as one of the most bankable stars of the industry, Ajay Devgn today completes 30 years in Bollywood. Having made his acting debut in 1991 with 'Phool Aur Kaante,' there was no looking back for him. November 22 marks a great importance not just for Ajay but also for his fans. As the superstar completed three decades, his dear friend Akshay Kumar took to Twitter and recalled fond memories from the time when the two would practice martial arts at Juhu beach. Not just him but even megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned down a note for Ajay and referred to him as 'Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion.'

Taking to Twitter and sharing a BTS picture from 'Sooryavanshi' shoot, Akshay wrote, "Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays!"

Responding to his post, Ajay wrote, "Thanks Akki, we’ve shared a long innings. And, I’m happy & grateful for your presence alongside."

Meanwile, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted, "T 4103 - #AjayDevgn , completes 30 years in the Film Industry , on 22nd Nov , when his film 'Phool aur Kante' released. Soft spoken, non interfering, yet filled with passion. My congratulations Ajay, may you continue for another 70."

Ajay responded to him as well and wrote, "Sir, Thank you for your blessings. Ajay."

Even Ajay's team made his day special through a special video which the actor re-tweeted alongside caption, "My team made me repost this But, thank you for all your love. Dua mein yaad rakhna…"

Speaking about how it is to survive for 30 years, the actor told Hindustan Times, "Sustaining oneself for 30 years in showbiz is herculean. That having been said, sustaining in any field for three decades needs constant evolving. It needs a certain level of maturity — not just in age, but also in your craft. It needs constant experimenting, countless hours of speaking to oneself more than to others.

It needs learning closely from every colleague and filmmaker you work with. It’s a never-ending learning process. If you pick up even one survival tip everyday from whoever it may be, you’ll romp home successfully. And, by that I don’t mean being No.1 or No.2, I mean you will have found purpose in your craft.

Ajay, on Sunday, shared an update about his film 'Thank God' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh and informed that it is scheduled to release on July 29, 2022. He took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy to announce that #ThankGod, a slice of life hilarious film with a message will release on 29th July 2022."

'Thank God' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, Deepak Mukut, Anand Pandit and Markand Adhikari and co-produced by Yash Shah.