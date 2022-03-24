Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth drops ex-husband Dhanush's name from social media busting all hopes of reconciliation

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYAA Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation on January 17, 2021

Three months after announcing their separation, megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa has removed the name of her estranged husband Dhanush from her social media bio. Seems like Aishwaryaa doesn't want to give fans a false hope of her reconciliation with South superstar Dhanush after they had a friendly Twitter exchange last week. The 40-year-old director has removed Dhanush's name from her Twitter and Instagram bio.

She changed her Twitter handle from @ash_r_dhanush to @ash_rajinikanth.

Her Instagram bio now reads her name as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, however, the username is still Aishwaryaa R Dhanush (@aishwaryaa_r_dhanush).

Last week, Dhanush took to Twitter and congratulated Aishwaryaa on the release of her new song titled 'Payani'. In a tweet, he addressed his ex-wife as his 'friend.' "Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless," Dhanush tweeted.

Aishwaryaa reacted to his tweet and wrote, "Thank you Dhanush....Godspeed."

On the work front, Aishwaryaa will be making her debut as a director in Bollywood with her next film titled, 'Oh Saathi Chal'. Taking to Twitter, the director, who is also the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, said, "My week couldn't have started better. Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi 'Oh Saathi Chal', an extraordinary true love story, produced by Meenu Aroraa. Need all your blessings and wishes."

For the unversed, in January this year, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their separation by issuing a joint statement. Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa, actor Rajinikanth's eldest daughter, in 2004. They share two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.