Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYA RAJINIKANTH Aishwarya Rajinikanth's first pictures after separation from Dhanush go viral

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and actor Dhanush's separation came as a shock to everyone. The couple who had been together for eighteen years called it quits. On Monday (January 24), Aishwaryaa's first pictures since her separation announcement have been going viral on the Internet. The pictures are shared by Bayfilms on their instagram page. In the photos, Aishwaryaa can be seen preparing for her upcoming music video that would be released on Valentine's day.

“Aishwarya Rajnikanth starts prep for her music video. PPM in full swing in Hyd. Directed by @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush and produced by @kumartaurani @pprernaarora and @bayfilms_llp. It will release on #ValentinesDay (sic),” read the post.

Take a look:

On January 17, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa put out a letter on their respective social media handles announcing the end of their marriage. In the letter posted on his timeline, Dhanush said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaaya! Spread love!"

Also read: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa's split: Actor's father says it is not divorce but usual 'family quarrel'

Aishwaryaa's letter read pretty much the same except for the last line in which she said: "Much love always to you all! Godspeed."On Instagram, while posting the letter, Aishwaryaa added: "No caption needed. Only your understanding and your love are necessary!"