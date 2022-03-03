Dhanush and Aishwaryaa ignored each other at a recent party? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYAA RAJINIKANTH Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth in 2004

Actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation came as a shock to everyone. The couple who had been together for eighteen years called it quits. Amid rumours of their reconciliation, the latest reports suggest something absolutely different. If showbiz buzz is to be believed then Dhanush and Aishwaryaa attended a party in Chennai hosted by a mutual acquaintance a few days ago. They had all eyes on themselves as guests expected the duo to talk to each other, but they allegedly ignored each other.

Ever since the couple separated, there have been speculations that Rajinikanth and Dhanush’s father were in talks to reunite the couple, with the latter promising that good news would arrive shortly.

They decided to announce their separation with a social media statement. Both the actor and the director put out a letter in January, which looked similar for the most part, on their respective social media handles. Dhanush shared his letter on Twitter while Aishwarya chose Instagram.

In the letter posted on his timeline, Dhanush said, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting.

"Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namah Shivaaya! Spread love!"

Also read: Dhanush's first post after divorce with Aishwarya Rajinikanth featured THIS person!

Aishwaryaa's letter read pretty much the same except for the last line in which she said: "Much love always to you all! Godspeed."

On Instagram, while posting the letter, Aishwaryaa added: "No caption needed. Only your understanding and your love are necessary!"

Also read: Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth opens up about giving love another chance after separation from Dhanush

Dhanush got married to Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, actor Rajinikanth’s eldest daughter, in 2004. They have two sons, Yatra Raja and Linga Raja.