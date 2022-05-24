Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares inside pics from mother Brindya Rai's birthday party with Abhishek & Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has recently returned from the Cannes Film Festival 2022 along with Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. And it seems that the celebrations are still not over for her! Taking to Instagram, the Bollywood actress shared a couple of pictures with not just her husband and daughter but also her mother. The reason why she did the same was her mommy Brindya Rai's 71st birthday. Aish posted three pictures along with a lovely post and showed his fans how they celebrated her special day. The note she posted was on behalf of her and her daughter. The caption shared alongside read, "(slew of emojis) HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA (emojis) LOVE YOU FOREVER AND BEYONd (heart emojis) GOD BLESS ALWAYS ALLLLLWAAAAAYS (star emojis, nazar emojis, rainbow emojis)."

In one of the photos, Aaradhya, Aish and her mother Brindya can be seen posing together. The little girl sat on her grandmother's lap while Aishwarya stood behind her. Another picture was only of her mommy. While the third one showed a glimpse of Abhishek as well. Apart from them, one could also look at the number of bouquets placed on the dining table, probably bought by them."

Have a look at Aishwarya's posts here:

The family of three recently returned to India after attending the Cannes Festival of this year. The diva made headlines for her family outings, in addition to her stunning appearances at the festival.

Here are some of her looks from the international festival:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam's Tamil historical drama 'Ponniyin Selvan'. Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh also appear in the movie with Aishwarya. It is slated to release on September 30, 2022.