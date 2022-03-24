Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya's unseen pic in school uniform amuses netizens

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AISHWARYAFC, YOGEN SHAH Aaradhya Bachchan is a student of Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's darling daughter Aaradhya is one of the most loved star kids of the entertainment industry. Recently, one of the pictures from Aaradhya's school has surfaced on social media platforms. Aaradhya who studies at Dhirubhai Ambani International School can be seen wearing a mask due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the viral picture. She can be seen standing at the school ground along with other students. The picture was shared by one of the fan clubs and as per their caption, it is from the Republic Day celebrations held in her school.

Several fans took the comments sections and dropped their sweet reactions on the picture. One of them wrote, "Not because she is Bachchan. Just if we compare her among. Her wearing and body language is suberb among other." Another fan said, "she is so sincere student." Netizens were drooling over Aaradhya's cuteness.

This is not the first time Aaradhya Bachchan's picture or video went viral on social media. Recently, Aaradhya who is a student of Class 5 was seen reciting a few lines in Hindi. She won people's hearts with her oratory skills in Hindi.

In the clip, the little girl, who was seen dressed up in her school uniform, talked about the importance of the Hindi language. She stated that if anyone wants to learn a language, they need to learn it through poetry. Netizens lauded Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter for carrying forward the legacy of her family.

For the unversed, Aaradhya was born in 2011, four years after Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding.

