Abhishek Bachchan reacts to video of his daughter Aaradhya reciting a Hindi poem

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's control, diction, and command over the Hindi language is undoubtedly at par with that of a scholar. But this time, it's his granddaughter Aaradhya who has won people's hearts with her oratory skills in Hindi. A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter can be seen reciting a few lines in Hindi. In the clip, the little girl, who was seen dressed up in her school uniform, talked about the importance of the Hindi language. She stated that if anyone wants to learn a language, they need to learn it through poetry.

Sharing the particular video, a social media user praised Aaradhya and wrote, "The legacy continues."

The netizen's comment caught Abhishek's attention. In response, Abhishek dropped a folded hands emoji as a mark of respect.

For the unversed, Aaradhya was born in 2011, four years after Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's wedding.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek will be collaborating with director R Balki for the second time after 'Paa,' for the upcoming film 'Ghoomer.'