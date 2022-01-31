Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AARADHYARAIBACHCHANOFFICIAL Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan compared to BLACKPINK's Lisa in viral pics

Highlights A video of Aaradhya Bachchan singing patriotic songs on R-Day went viral on social media

Aaradhya Bachchan's looks are being compared to BLACKPINK's Lisa as both of them sport bangs

Check out a viral Instagram picture post comparing Lisa and Aaradhya's looks

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan has caught the internet's fancy for looking 'similar' to popular K-pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa. An Instagram fan page shared side-by-side pics of Aaradhya and Lisa and many are amazed seeing their eerily similar looks, especilly as both of them sport bangs.

Comments of the fans comparing Lisa to Aaradhya emerged when a video of the latter celebrating Republic Day went viral. In a clip, Aaradhya is seen singing patriotic songs in front of the tricolour flag of India. Saare Jahan Se Acha and Vande Mataram were among them. While many praised the young one's performance, a few said that she reminded them of Lisa from BLACKPINK.

Later an Instagram post was shared in which the pictures of the two were sposted side by side with the caption, "Lisa (BlackPink) X Aaradhya Bachchan. Lot of people are saying that Aaradhya looks like Lisa from Blackpink after seeing the republic day video. So, just thought to make some few collages of lisa and Aaradhya's photos in which they both look similar. I hope you love it, comment below and let me know (sic)."

On social media, Aaradhya's glimpses are shared often by her mother Aishwarya Rai. Netizens often talk about how the daughter and mother look similar to each other.

During an interaction with Bollywood Life while promoting his film Bob Biswas, Abhishek had talked about the trolling that was targeted towards his daughter. "It is completely unacceptable and something I will not tolerate it. I am a fair game, I am a public figure that's fine but my daughter is out of bounds to you. And if you truly mean what you have to say, please come to my face and we'll see how much guts you have," the actor had said.

On the movies front, Abhishek will be seen in the third season of Breathe and upcoming film Dasvi. Aishwarya will be making her return to the big screen with Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan: I.