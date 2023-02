After 'Selfiee' flops, Akshay Kumar's The Entertainers show in New Jersey called off | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AKSHAYKUMAR'SFANS Akshay Kumar

The New Jersey promoter of Akshay Kumar headlined tour The Entertainers has claimed that the show had to be cancelled due to poor ticket sales, but Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), who have conceptualised the event, said it was due to a dispute between the local promoter and national organisers.

In a statement posted on Facebook, SAI USA INC said they had to "make tough choices" and were "sorry" to let their audience down by cancelling The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay along with Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Sonam Bajwa, Mouni Roy, Jasleen Royal and Aparshakti Khurana.

"It is with a big Sorry this time, that we have to let our audience down and announce the cancellation of The Entertainers Tour show featuring Akshay Kumar and others. The show was scheduled to be held at the Cure Insurance Arena on March 4, 2023 (sic)," the promoters said in their post on Friday.

"In the spirit of full transparency the main reasons for the cancellation is the extremely slow sales of tickets for the show, this has led to it not being financially viable unless we booked some very huge losses from the show."

The promoters said those who bought the tickets for the New Jersey show will be refunded.

When contacted, Uday Singh Gauri, DCA, on Monday said, “Unlike the rumours doing the rounds, The Entertainers tour is on track. The team is flying for the same tonight. While the New Jersey show is called off due to a dispute between the local promoter and national organiser, rest other shows are happening as per schedule.”

Akshay in his Instagram stories shared the schedule for the shows in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando and Oakland.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta. The film, which was released on February 24, also starred Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film has been a disaster at the box office. The film became one of Akshay Kumar’s lowest career openers and continued to perform underwhelmingly over the weekend. This is the 5th consecutive film that has underperformed at the box office for the actor. He has had a series of underperforming films including Ram Setu, Bacchan Paandey and others.

