Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADITYA ROY KAPUR Aditya Roy Kapur shares throwback pic from school days, Arjun Kapoor calls him beast

Looks like actor Aditya Roy Kapur has been reminiscing about his school days lately. Taking a trip down memory lane, the actor treated his fans with a uber cool throwback picture from his school days. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Ludo' star posted a picture of his younger self. In the photo, he is seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt and pouting as he poses for the camera in a cool-dude avatar. Aditya captioned the photo with reference to a popular Nineties' commercial.

Adding the jingle of 'Action Shoes', he wrote: "School time, action ka school time."

Reacting to the picture, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor immediately went to the comments section and wrote, "Sexy beast since childhood." Following Arjun, fans too poured in their comments on Aditya's post.

"Imagine going to school and seeing a hottie like him. Arey waah," one user commented. "He's most handsome guy in the world," another added.

Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur made his debut in Bollywood with 2009 movie London Dreams. He is best known for starring in films such as Guzaarish, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Aashiqui 2, Fitoor and Ok Jaanu.

Currently, the actor is shooting for his action-thriller film 'Om: The Battle Within' co-starring Sanjana Sanghi. He will also be seen in the Hindi remake of Bhushan Kumar and Arjun Vijay's super hit Tamil film 'Thadam'. This will be Aditya's first film where he is in a double role. It is based on true events. Helmed by debutant director Vardhan Ketkar the film is tentatively planned to go on floors in September this year.