Aditya Roy Kapur sets up gym in his Mumbai home as he bulks up for OM

Pandemic hit a pause button for the world last year. Owing to this, even basic activities became a challenge to accomplish, but Aditya Roy Kapur didn't let the coronavirus hamper his intense workout regime for his next action film, 'OM'. The film will feature the actor in a fierce, never seen before avatar. Performing some high octane action sequences in the film, Aditya is leaving no stones unturned to achieve the ripped body required for his character.

According to a source, Aditya Roy Kapur has now set up a gym in his house as well as in his farmhouse to not miss his workout sessions. Confirming the same, the source revealed, "Aditya is working really hard to get the desired look for his character in 'OM'. Being a thorough professional, he realised that there was no way he could achieve the look required for OM if he didn’t take matters into his own hands So he has now set up a special gym at his house as well as his farmhouse."

Currently residing in his Mumbai home, the actor has not been stepping out due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. For the unversed, Aditya has even undergone martial arts and weapons training for the climax of the film. Reportedly, the film revolves around emotionally disturbed relationships on the line of duty.

'OM' is directed by Kapil Verma and co-produced by Ahmed Khan, Shaira Khan and Zee Studios. The film also features Dil Bechara fame actress Sanjana Sanghi.

