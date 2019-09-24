Anu Malik is not legally charged that he should sit at home: Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol 11

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aditya Narayan on Anu Malik's return to TV show after #MeToo

Composer-singer Anu Malik is back on the judging panel of "Indian Idol" after being accused of sexual misconduct. When the #MeToo wave was at its crescendo in India, Anu Malik was removed from the judging panel of the show following accusations by singer Sona Mohapatra.

This season's host Aditya Narayan is, however, unfazed by the controversy surrounding the show and its judge panel. He says if somebody has not been legally charged of doing something then he cannot be expected to sit at home.

"Anuji is one of the most loved and respected musicians. In fact, I owe a lot to him because I sang my first ever Bollywood song for him for 'Akele Hum Akele Tum' movie," Aditya told IANS, on the sidelines of his performance for the recently held charity fundraiser event by People For Animals and Reliance in Delhi.

"I have immense respect for him but honestly you really don't know anyone completely. You don't know anyone from head to toe even if you have been with them... You don't know every single aspect of their life. There is no point for me on commenting on Anuji and his life. As far I know, he is a wonderful human being. He has always been nice to me. These allegations come from the opposite gender."

The young singer supports the #MeToo movement. "Women should not be treated the way they have been allegedly treated. Everything has to go through the order of the law and I hope our jury takes the right decision," said Aditya.

Aditya also shared that if someone has not been legally proven wrong, he/she should not be barred from working. "If somebody has not been legally charged of doing something...then you can't really hold a gun to their head and expect them to sit at home. Anuji has a family. He has two wonderful daughters. I am sure the girls are in that age where they need to be supported. I don't know if it's true or not.

"Until proven otherwise, I think you should let the people who are allegedly accused, to continue working. I am not naming anybody ...but ya if someone is guilty then that person should be punished," Aditya said.

