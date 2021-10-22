Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAHRAMANVE Aditya Chopra wrote viral 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' teaser

The teaser of Yash Raj Films’ 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' was released on Friday (October 22) and it has sent the audience into a frenzy. The film which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, is a rib-tickling comedy that will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple. The first pair, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan are reuniting after 12 years for the film, while we will see another set of 'Bunty Aur Babli' in the form of Siddhant Chaturvedi and debutante Sharvari. The makers have set up this rivalry through a super innovative hilarious teaser video that doesn't have any film footage.

In the video, these two pairs of con artists mercilessly troll each other. As soon as the teaser dropped today, it became viral as people gushed over how brilliantly and intelligently this teaser captured the rivalry between two con-couples. Some even tweeted saying "Whoever wrote this deserves a raise!’. Well, the brain behind this outstanding teaser of 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is none other than Aditya Chopra.



Spilling the beans, Rani Mukerji reveals, "It was actually Adi's idea to set up 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' as a hilarious war of supremacy between two pairs of con-artists with a teaser that won't have any film footage! He conceptualised it and he wrote it. He wanted us to troll each other. It's amazing to see the reaction to the teaser because we had so much fun shooting it!"

The teaser hinted that the film's trailer will be released on October 25. While Saif Ali Khan essays the role of the original Bunty a.k.a. Rakesh, Rani Mukerji will be seen reprising her role of Vimmy a.k.a. Babli in the second instalment of the film. Gully Boy heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi is playing the New Bunty, with gorgeous debutant Sharvari playing the New Babli.



Helmed by Varun V. Sharma and produced by Yashraj Films, 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' is set to hit screens worldwide on November 19.