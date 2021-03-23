Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ADHYAYANSUMAN Adhyayan Suman to sing his songs in 'Aashram 2'

Bollywood actor Adhyayan Suman, who recently released the single "Peg daariya", will now turn singer for Prakash Jhas web series "Aashram 2". Adhyayan plays rockstar Tinka Singh in "Aashram 2". The actor says he will be seen doing a lot of concerts in the upcoming season. He has recorded his own songs for the role.

"While it's too soon to divulge details, my character Tinka Singh will be doing a lot of concerts and I will be singing my own songs in ‘Aashram 2'," he says.

In fact, the makers want to open the second season of the series with a Tinka Singh concert. Besides singing "Peg daariya", he also features in the music video.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently in the news for his breakup with actress Maera Mishra. He had posted a statement saying he wouldn't want to comment on the matter as he has been taught not to "wash dirty linen in public".

"Hello, all I would like to say at this stage is that I have great respect for all women, right from my mother to sister to close friends and even more so for the ones that I have shared fond memories with. My upbringing does not allow me to wash dirty linen in public and I want to learn from my past mistakes and not say anything to anyone at this stage," Adhyayan said in a statement.

According to reports, the couple broke up in November after a two-year courtship.