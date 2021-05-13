Addite, Mohit Malik name their baby boy Ekbir, watch adorable video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHIT MALIK Mohit Malik, Addite

Actor Mohit Malik and his wife actress Addite Shirwaikar Malik were blessed with a baby boy late last month. The couple announced the news on social media with an adorable picture and now weeks later, the duo also revealed their son's name. They have named their son Ekbir, and they revealed the same with a quirky video on Instagram. "What is in a name? Well you are Brave, You are Positive, You are Strong and you are our Strength and all our prayers answered, our Ekbir! We Love You," Addite captioned the video.

Mohit too shared a post announcing his son's name. Sharing a picture with the newborn and his actress wife, he wrote, "My Brave One, You Have Come Into Our Lives during the toughest times the world has seen, giving us so much strength, love, and positivity! You give us a future to look forward to....We Love You Ekbir Malik!"

In an earlier post, Mohit reeled that his world has changed after he became a dad. Sharing an Instagram picture of his newborn where Mohit can be seen kissing the baby with the newborn's face concealed, he wrote, "My world has changed! And you my little miracle have been the one behind this magic! Thank you to all of you who have sent your wishes and love! Ever so grateful for the positivity coming towards our little one #grateful @additemalik."

Mohit and Addite tied the knot in 2010 after dating for a while. Announcing the arrival of a new member in their family, Mohit wrote, "Dear Universe, Thank you for this blessing! Thank you for these midnight cries and all that comes with it, because we truly feel lucky to welcome our little baby boy into our world of love! He's Here and He's Truly Magic From 2 to 3, Happily Ever After….Yours Truly, Parents of #BabyMalik Mohit & Addite."

