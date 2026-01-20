Tamil Nadu: One dead, 18 injured after helium cylinder explodes in Kallakurichi, probe underway Kallakurichi District Collector Prashant also arrived at the scene. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, and a forensic team is examining the site where the cylinder exploded.

Chennai:

At least one person died and 18 others injured after a helium cylinder exploded during the Thenpennai River Festival in Manalurpettai in the Kallakurichi district on Monday, an official said. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami expressed his condolences to the family members of the victim.

Palaniswami expresses condolence

In a post on X, Edappadi K. Palaniswami shared, "I am deeply distressed to learn the tragic news that one person lost his life and several others were seriously injured after a helium gas cylinder used to fill balloons exploded at the river festival held in Manalurpet, Kallakurichi District. I extend my deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family, and I pray to God that all those injured make a full recovery and return to their respective home soon."

"I also urge the state government to immediately provide appropriate compensation to the family of the deceased and to all those who were injured in the river festival accident," he further stated.

Police and forensic team conduct probe

Police and forensic scientists are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The traditional Tamil festival of Pongal is usually celebrated with great enthusiasm for a week. Similarly, this year, people celebrating Pongal and Mattu Pongal happily celebrated the third day, Kanum Pongal, with their families.

Athruthiru festival was celebrated with great fervour

On the 5th day of Pongal, the Athruthiru festival was celebrated with great fervour in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts.

In this festival, processions were brought from various temples, and a pilgrimage program was held. To witness this, lakhs of people gathered at Thenpennaiyar. There, they celebrated the Athruthiru festival with their families with great enthusiasm.

Kallakurichi District Superintendent of Police Arvind, along with his police team, is investigating the cylinder explosion site in Manalurpettai.

Kallakurichi District Collector Prashant also arrived at the scene. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, and a forensic team is examining the site where the cylinder exploded.

