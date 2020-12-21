Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROWENABAWEJA Actor Harman Baweja gets secretly engaged to Sasha Ramchandani. Seen their roka picture yet?

There is good news for the fans of actor Harman Baweja, who has been away from cinemas for a long time. Harman has secretlygot engaged with nutrition health coach Sasha Ramchandani. The actor's engagement picture is going viral on social media, which has been shared by his sister. Harman Baweja's sister Rowena shared their engagement photos on Instagram and congratulated them both. In the picture, the actor can be seen wearing a cream-colored kurta, while his fiancée Sasha is wearing a cream-colored suit.

Both are seen smiling in the photo which was captioned by Harman's sister as, "Congratulations you two!! Welcome to the family @sasha_ramchandani! Can’t wait for the celebrations to begin. We love you #rokka #family #celebrationtime #chandigarh #harmanbaweja (sic)."

Have a look at the pictures here:

Many celebrities as well as fans are constantly commenting and congratulating these two lovebirds. Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra commented - 'Many congratulations to the Baweja family'. Whereas Sagarika Ghatge made a heart emoji in the comment. At the same time, Ken Ghosh wrote in the comment - 'Congratulations' alongside a heart emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAGARIKA Sagarika wished the newly engaged couple

Who is Harman Baweja?

For those unversed, Harman Baweja is the son of famous director Harry Baweja. Harry Baweja has directed several films including-- 'Dilwale', 'Diljale', 'Karz', 'Main Aisa Kyun Hoo' and 'Qayamat'. Harman started his career in Bollywood in the year 2008 with the film 'Love Story 2050' which also featured actress Priyanka Chopra. Harman and PeeCee have also worked together in the film 'What's Your Rashee?'

Who is Sasha Ramchandani?

Sasha Ramchandani happens to be an integrative nutrition health coach who also owns an Instagram page called Better Balanced Self. She also happens to be a good friend of Sagarika Ghatge.