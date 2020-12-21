Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANVIRBOHRA Karanvir Bohra, wife Teejay Sidhu blessed with a baby girl. See their adorable announcement video

Television actor Karanvir Bohra and wife Teejay Sidhu have become parents to a baby girl. The duo are parents to twin baby girls namely-- Bella and Vienna. Taking to Instgaram, the actor announced the good news for his fans alongside a caption that featured his girls welcoming their baby sister. Alongside, he wrote, "I can't even imagine the bolt of happiness that is going thru my veins...I can't help but believe that I'm a father of 3 girls....yahooooo! Life can't get better than this, imagine ruling the world with these 3 Queens in my life... Thank you God for all these angels in my life. I'll take the best care of them, coz they are my #teendeviyaan My #laxmi #saraswati #parvati...p.s. u can call me #charlie coz there's are my 3 angels My #alpha #chi & #omega ."

Just a day back, he showed his excitement through a video when his wife went inot labour. He wrote in the caption, "Entering the hospital like

“love mera hit hit” Good news anytime soon. Ladka ho ya ladki I’m going to be lucky." This left the fans super excited about the announcement. Have a look at his posts here:

The couple surprised their fans with the announcement of the pregnancy in the month of August this year. Teejay shared a picture flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "So many blessings.. And now we get one more.. Every soul has a purpose, we don't choose them, they choose us. Thank you, little one, for believing we are worthy of you."

KV also shared a couple of pictures in which the duo were seen creating a baby out of clay. Alongside he wrote, "Ultimately, it's God who is the creator, He crafts every little detail with His own hands. We are the vessels, waiting to receive whatever he has in store for us. Thank you to our Divine for this beautiful blessing. We are beyond grateful that He has chosen us to become parents again. So much love for the little soul already."

Ever since their announcement, the duo have been sharing some interesting Instagram reels, videos and pictures. Don't miss them!

On the work front, Karanvir has been a part of shows like-- Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Shararat, Naagin 2 and Qubool Hai. Not only this, but he has even featured in films like Kismat Konnection, Mumbai 125 KM and Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna. The actor eve participated in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 12.