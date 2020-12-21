Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: The Kashmir Files shoot suspends for a day after actor collapses on the sets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MITHUN_CHAKRABORTY_IS_THE_KING Mithun Chakraborty Health Update: The Kashmir Files shoot suspends for a day after actor collapse on the sets

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty who was currently shooting for Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film Kashmir Files in Mussoorie collapsed on the sets of the film due to a bout of food poisoning. Therefore, the shooting of the film came to an abrupt halt. Reportedly, Mithun was filming an outdoor scene. The next morning, the actor ensured that he made up for the backlog.

As per reports, director Vivek Agnihotri stated "We were shooting for a big action sequence. Everything was centered around Mithun Chakraborty's character but suddenly he suffered from a bout of infection and it was very bad. No normal person can stand or still in that condition but he went out for some time and came back and finished the entire shoot. In no time, it was so bad I couldn’t imagine anybody shooting in such a condition."

He further added, "But, he went ahead and gave the shot. That is the reason why he has been a superstar. He told me in the last so many years he hasn't fallen sick. He was constantly asking me, your shooting is not getting halted right? I am really, really surprised because I haven't seen anyone in the new generation working so dedicatedly."

Praising Mithun Chakraborty he said that actors like him are an asset to any film. He said, “Mithun Da is the most focused hardworking and professional actor and that's why he is a superstar. Not only that when we came back for the shoot in the morning, but he also charged everybody with his energy and made sure that everyone is working at a fast speed. Because of that, we could cover the backlog which we had. Actors like Mithun Chakraborty are assets to any unit, any crew, and any film.”

Reportedly, after the success of ‘Tashkent Files’ in April 2019, Vivek believes that ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a small step towards letting the world know about the plight of Kashmiri Hindus. The film also stars Anupam Kher in a pivotal role and is slated to release in 2021.