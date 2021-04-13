Acharya: New poster of Chiranjeevi's film featuring Ram Charam, Pooja Hegde unveiled on Ugadi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAM CHARAN Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde in acharya poster

Actor Ram Charan has a busy year ahead and quite a few announcements to make. On the occasion of Ugadi, the actor treated his fans to a couple of new posters. On Tuesday morning, Charan shares new posters of two of his films -- RRR and Acharya. In Acharya Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi will be co-starring with his son, actor Ram Charan. In new the poster of the film, Ram Charan strikes a romantic dance pose with Pooja Hegde.

In the film, Ram Charan plays Siddha, a Naxalite, and Pooja plays his lady love, Neelambari. The actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the poster of the film and wrote: "Introducing #Siddha's love #Neelambari Wishing you all a very Happy Ugadi. #Acharya." Pooja, too, shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: "Here's the love of #Siddha - #Neelambari Wishing you all a very #HappyUgadi. #Acharya".

Acharya also stars Kajal Aggarwal, as Chiranjeevi's love interest in the film. It is directed by Koratala Siva. Apart from these, the action film also features Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ajay, Sangeetha Krish and Regina Cassandra.

Talking about RRR, the makers of "RRR " also unveiled the new poster of the film today. Wishing fans a Happy New Year, the team took to social media to share the new poster. The poster features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in a celebration scene amidst a sea of people.

"I wish everyone a happy and prosperous year ahead..." posted Ram.

For the unversed, RRR is set against the backdrop of the independence era. The period drama centres around the life of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Ram will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju opposite lead actress Alia Bhatt as Sita. The film is expected to have a worldwide release on Dussehra October 13. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and several other Indian languages.

