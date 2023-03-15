Mandali Khatam? Abdu Rozik hints at parting ways with MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Abdu Rozik

Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik recently made a shocking revelation. The singer's close bond with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan on Salman Khan hosted show, became a significant part of the season. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also joined the gang, popularly known as 'mandali' soon. However, in a recent media conversation, as shared by one of the users on Twitter, Abdu is asked about 'the mandali'. In response to that, he smiled and said, "mandali… mandali khatam (‘mandali’ is over)," leaving his and Bigg Boss fans bewildered.

After the video went viral, users took to the comment section and expressed sadness. A Twitter user wrote, "Ho gya rha hai....bigg Boss ke baad sbb kuch khatam hi kyun ho rha hai." Some even dropped harsh comments. Another user said, Ye sab concert mein na bulane ka reaction have, Concert mein na bulaya mandali katam, So India mein burgir na diya tho ye bhi katam." A comment read, "Mandali khatam, toh tum bhi khatam, jao abhi Ghar apne...visa ka koi limit nahi hai kya ?" Another stated, "He's so Arrogant."

Recently, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan held a power-packed concert in Mumbai which was attended by his fans as well as the Mandali. Stan performed as a part of his 'Basti Ka Hasti Tour'. Bigg Boss 16 contestants Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqueer attended the concert, however, Abdu Rozik was not present for the same. Nimrit and Shiv arrived in matching black and white outfits and Sumbul looked adorable in a white top and blue denim shorts.

Meanwhile, during the Bigg Boss 16 grand finale, Abdu Rozik revealed that he would be participating in the reality show Big Brother. When host Salman Khan said he heard a rumour about the same, the former Bigg Boss contestant confirmed and said, "Yes sir". "Oh my God! Congratulations," exclaimed an overjoyed Salman. Apart form this, Abdu will also be seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

