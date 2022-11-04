Aashiqui 2's musical couple Palak Muchhal and Mithoon to marry on November 6, see Haldi ceremony pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MITHOON11 Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are all set to marry in Mumbai on November 6

Aashiqui 2 music composer Mithoon is all set to marry playback singer Palak Muchhal on November 6 in Mumbai's plush hotel. The musical couple has been in a relationship for over nine years and will be taking the next step in their relationship in the presence of family and friends. Mithoon is related to popular Bollywood composer Pyarelal of Laxmikant-Pyarelal. He is the son of Pyarelal's brother Naresh. This is certainly a special occasion for Mithoon and Palak, whose love blossomed while working on the soundtrack of Aashiqui 2.

Rajasthani-style wedding for Mithoon and Palak Muchhal

The wedding of Palak and Mithoon will be as per Rajasthani customs. A five-star hotel in Mumbai has been booked for the festivities and the entire premises has been decorated as per Rajasthani wedding tradition. The wedding festivities have already kick-started and bride-to-be Palak shared a video on social media showing her happiness. In a small clip, she was dressed in yellow traditional wear with her bridesmaids dancing behind her.

Her haldi ceremony took place on Friday. Glimpses from the time were shared on social media.

