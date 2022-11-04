Friday, November 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Aashiqui 2's musical couple Palak Muchhal and Mithoon to marry on November 6, see Haldi ceremony pics

Aashiqui 2's musical couple Palak Muchhal and Mithoon to marry on November 6, see Haldi ceremony pics

Aashiqui 2 is where their love story began and now, Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are all set to marry each other in Mumbai on November 6.

Devasheesh Pandey Written By: Devasheesh Pandey New Delhi Published on: November 04, 2022 17:17 IST
Palak Muchhal and Mithoon
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MITHOON11 Palak Muchhal and Mithoon are all set to marry in Mumbai on November 6

Aashiqui 2 music composer Mithoon is all set to marry playback singer Palak Muchhal on November 6 in Mumbai's plush hotel. The musical couple has been in a relationship for over nine years and will be taking the next step in their relationship in the presence of family and friends. Mithoon is related to popular Bollywood composer Pyarelal of Laxmikant-Pyarelal. He is the son of Pyarelal's brother Naresh. This is certainly a special occasion for Mithoon and Palak, whose love blossomed while working on the soundtrack of Aashiqui 2. 

Rajasthani-style wedding for Mithoon and Palak Muchhal   

The wedding of Palak and Mithoon will be as per Rajasthani customs. A five-star hotel in Mumbai has been booked for the festivities and the entire premises has been decorated as per Rajasthani wedding tradition. The wedding festivities have already kick-started and bride-to-be Palak shared a video on social media showing her happiness. In a small clip, she was dressed in yellow traditional wear with her bridesmaids dancing behind her. 

Her haldi ceremony took place on Friday. Glimpses from the time were shared on social media. 

 

India Tv - Palak Muchhal

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIMPLYSHEEBAPalak Muchhal's haldi ceremony pics

Read: Love Today Twitter Review & Reactions: Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil rom-com for youth earns applause 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News