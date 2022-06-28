Aamir Khan extends help to CM Relief Fund amid Assam flood crisis, CM Himanta Biswas Sarma thanks him

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aamir Khan extends help to CM Relief Fund amid Assam floods

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan recently extended help towards the CM relief fund of Assam. Currently, the state of Assam is going through one of the biggest crises this year due to devastating floods. Over 21 lakh people continued to remain in distress under the impact of the deluge.

In the wake of ravaging surges, several Indian philanthropists are coming ahead to lend help. With their homes and fields submerged, several families in Assam have no option but to inadvertently risk conflict with wildlife in an elephant corridor in Nellie’s Khulahat Forest. Not only are the people without shelters, but there is a scarcity of water and hunger. The catastrophe has gotten bigger than ever and the residents are going to fall into a financial dilemma.

Taking to his social media, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswas Sarma, shared a gratitude note dedicated to the star. He wrote “ Eminent Bollywood actor Amir Khan extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of our State by making a generous contribution of ₹25 lakh towards CM Relief Fund. My sincere gratitude for his concern and act of generosity”.

Aamir Khan is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. On Monday, the actor met 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana at their Hyderabad residence. Charan's wife Upasana shared a sweet photo of the two of them posing with the 'Lagaan' actor on her Instagram.

Rhyme, Ram Charan and Upasana's favourite pet dog, appears to be the focus of attention as Upasana also mentioned him in her piece. As she uploaded a photo from their celebration with Aamir Khan and another photo with Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati, Upasana added a caption, "Our darling Rhymeeee is getting too much love. we thoroughly enjoyed both evenings"

Meanwhile, 'Laal Singh Chaddha', produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’. The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 11, 2022.

