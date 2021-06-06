Image Source : FILEIMAGE, INSTA/MICHELEMORRONE '365 Days' actor Michele Morrone approached by Karan Johar for a big-budget project?

Italian actor Michele Morrone, who won millions of hearts with his role in the romantic drama '365 Days', has been contacted by filmmaker Karan Johar and two other Bollywood biggies for big-budget projects. According to media reports Michele has been offered a film by Karan Johar, who has approached the actor to sign him for a big Dharma project. Two more top Indian filmmakers have also approached Michele with their big-budget projects.

A source revealed, "Following the release of his Netflix film, Michele has become hot property. And in India, he has got an insane fan following. No wonder many Bollywood biggies are lining up to sign Michele on the dotted line. His romantic drama 365 days is still trending under the top 10 on Netflix India and it is a testament to his raging popularity here."

The source further added, "Nothing official has been confirmed yet."

-ANI

'365 Days', which rocked headlines all of 2020, had Michele playing the role of gangster Massimo Torricelli and Anna-Maria Sieklucka essayed the role of his love interest, Laura Biel. Although mired in controversy for its plot involving a woman being held captive, it has reportedly been announced that a trilogy is in the works.

As per reports, production on the sequel is currently underway with Italian model Simone Susinna making his acting debut as the second male lead in the film.

It was reported that Simone will play the role of Marcelo 'Nacho' Matos, a Spaniard who will come in between Laura and Massimo's love story.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently shooting for the sequel of '365 days' so everyone's wondering if he will finally bite the bait and do a big Bollywood film?

The ball is in Michele's court. Let's wait and watch.