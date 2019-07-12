Vivek Oberoi gets brutally trolled over tweet on India's World Cup exit, netizens ask him to show some respect

Vivek Oberoi gets brutally trolled over tweet on India's World Cup exit

Bollywood actor Vivek Anand Oberoi, who often gets into trouble for his posts on social media, has once again got slammed by netizens after his tweet on India's World Cup exit. Vivek on Friday took to Twitter and posted a GIF for India cricket team's fans. In the GIF, an Indian fan is seen walking down the street thinking a lady walking towards him is about to hug him. Instead, the lady goes on to hug another man walking behind him. "This is what happened to Indian fans in the World Cup semi finals! World Cup semi final. India Vs New Zealand," Vivek tweeted his GIF, in context to India's defeat in the World Cup 2019 semifinal match against New Zealand.

However, Vivek's tweet did not go down well with a section of social media users. One user wrote: "Mr. Oberoi, be mature otherwise people will always take you lightly." Another netizen requested him to show respect to Team India: "At least they fought for nation and reached the semi finals not like you who's just getting knocked out with every flop movie. Show some respect to team india." Yet another Twitter user wrote: "And the same thing happened to you while chasing your career aspirations. Let me know if any of ur films crossed Rs 50 crore profit mark. I would love to watch."

Mr Oberoi, be mature otherwise people will always take you lightly . — @m¡t v (@kvamit) July 12, 2019

Again goes to show how cheap , disgusting , disappointment u r — Lipika Mitra (@lipiks) July 12, 2019

अरे इसको कोई काम दे दो यार... ऐसे ही परेशान रहेगा ये — Tarun Singh (Msdian) (@tarun64666) July 12, 2019

@vivekoberoi we don't know about your intensions but it is disrespect to our team. — Mayur Jaiswal (@MayurRJaiswal) July 12, 2019

The Masti actor received major backlash on social media during exit polls in May this year, when he shared a distasteful meme on actors Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan and Salman Khan. On the work front, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in PM Narendra Modi biopic. The release of the film was stalled by the Election Commission just a day before its original release date for violating the Model Code of Conduct. It was scheduled to hit the screens on April 5 and was later postponed to April 11. Central Board of Film Certification issued a ‘U’ certificate to the movie.

PM Narendra Modi, produced by Sandip Singh, traces the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India.

(With IANS inputs)

