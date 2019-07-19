Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu’s latest picture walking hand in hand breaks the internet

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan and Sohan Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s daughter Inaaya Kemmu are undeniably the cutest star kids in Bollywood. The two little munchkins are not just adorable, but they manage to break the internet every time their pictures surface the internet. On Thursday, Kalank actor Kunal Kemmu took to his social media to share an endearing picture of the two cousins and left everyone in awe of them. He shared the picture disclosing their nicknames and simply wrote in the caption, “Tim & Inni.”

In the adorable picture, Taimur and Inaaya can be seen holding hands as they walk in, what appears to be a park. While the picture doesn’t show their faces, it reveals that the two cousins share a special bond. Taimur has been in London for a while now where he is spending quality time with his parents. Just recently, Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Kahn also joined the couple in London. Check out the picture here-

Saif Ali Khan flew away to London for their family vacation as well as to commence shooting for his next film Jawaani Jaaneman. In the film, Saif will be seen playing the role of a father to Alaia F. who will mark her Bollywood debut with the film. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also shooting for Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan in London. The actress has wrapped up the shoot and is now enjoying her time with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and mother Babita. A picture of the Kapoor ladies went viral on the internet in which they were all seen posing together. Check out-

On the related note, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been juggling between London and India as she is also seen as the judge in the dance-based reality show Dance India Dance 7 alongside Raftaar and Bosco Martis. Recently, when Kareena was not available to shoot a few episodes for the show, her sister Karisma Kapoor stepped into her shoes and was seen spreading her charm on the stage. It is also said that in the coming episode, Malaika Arora will also be stepping in to shoot a few episodes in Kareena’s place.

