Kareena Kapoor Khan aces sassy cop avatar in her first look from Angrezi Medium

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium and the makers have released the first look of her cop avatar. The actress is currently in London and her latest pictures have taken the internet by storm. Kareena looks uber-hot in olive green shirt half-tucked in blue denim and black boots. Middle-parted wavy hair and nude makeup are accentuating her overall look. Check out her boss lady avatar below.

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Film's official Instagram captioned the photo as, ''Bold. Beautiful and Badass! ‬Meet Naina''. Earlier, while talking about working with Irrfan Khan in Angrezi Medium, Kareena had said, "I grabbed the opportunity and I don't know if I will get this again. We are dramatically different actors. We don't do same kind of movies. When this role came, Homi told me to do it as it is a cool part even though if it is small as I will get to work with Irrfan''.

Shooting of Angrezi Medium began after Irrfan returned from his medical treatment. A part of the film was shot in Udaipur. Angrezi Medium also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal and Radhika Madan in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 film Hindi Medium.

On a related note, Kareena has already wrapped up her next release Good News, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is set to release in September this year. The actress will also play important roles in Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Aamir Khan's much-awaited next Laal Singh Chaddha. Meanwhile, she has also made her television debut with dance reality show Dance India Dance.