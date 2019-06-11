Taapsee Pannu believes there is only one superstar rest are stars

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taapsee Pannu speaks on the struggle in Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu believes that becoming a star requires a lot of struggle and hard work. The 31-year-old actress is known for her work in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films. Taapsee worked as a software professional and pursued a career in modeling before she decided to become an actress.

Taapsee is known for her acting in notable films like Badla which was her second film with Amitabh Bachchan, the first one was Pink. Both did quite well on the box office and was loved by both audience and critics. Naam Shabana and Baby also impressed the audience as Taapsee did a remarkable job in both, and had a really strong character.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Taapsee said, "There is only one superstar and the rest of them are stars. In my definition, stars are ones who guarantee you a certain opening, regardless of the film being good or bad.” She further added, "The day the audiences walk into my film and say they bought tickets because Taapsee is in it without knowing anything about the movie, that day I become a 'star'.”

Pink actress big time believes in quality over quantity of roles any day. She said, “I do films which have strong female characters. I don’t mind taking up small yet significant characters, which you will remember even after you walk out of theatres.”

Taapsee told IANS that she initially waited to work with Khans of Bollywood, but did not get an opportunity. She said, "Initially I waited for long to get an offer opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, but since I did not get a chance, I explored the opportunities that came my way so that I can make my space here in the film industry."

Taapsee Pannu has sculptured a great future in Industry for herself with the choice of films in her six years career in Bollywood. She is currently busy with her upcoming movie Game Over which is drama thriller, produced by S. Sahikanth. Also, she is working on Indian biopic drama film which is produced by Anurag Kashyap under Reliance Entertainment Banner.