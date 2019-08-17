Saturday, August 17, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sushmita Sen’s latest picture will make boyfriend Rohman Shawl go weak in the knees

Sushmita Sen’s latest picture will make boyfriend Rohman Shawl go weak in the knees

Sushmita Sen recently posted a close-up picture of herself asking everyone what they need in their lives. She is dating model Rohman Shawl for over couple of months.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2019 13:01 IST
Representative News Image

Sushmita Sen’s latest picture will make boyfriend Rohman Shawl go weak in the knees

Actress Sushmita Sen is counted amongst one of those celebrities who are quite active on social media. Be it vacation pictures, photos with her daughters or boyfriend Rohman Shawl, she keeps her fans updated with the latest happenings in her life. Similarly, today she took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful close-up portrait picture of herself and we bet Rohman will go weak in the knees after seeing her.

She posted the picture on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “What do you want from life? Hmmmm....EVERYTHING!!!#nohalfmeasures #abundance #allin #portraitofawoman @subisamuel @danielcbauer I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah!!.”

Have a look:

Sushmita in an interview revealed that she met him through social media and that is when their love story began. Ever since then, they have been going on romantic dates, weddings, vacations at exotic locations, etc. There were reports that the duo has decided to split but soon their social media PDAs squashed all the reports.

Have a look at some of the couple’s adorable pictures here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKahaan Hum Kahaan Tum: Sonakshi shouts at Rohit after he gets admitted in hospital Next Story  