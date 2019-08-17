Sushmita Sen’s latest picture will make boyfriend Rohman Shawl go weak in the knees

Actress Sushmita Sen is counted amongst one of those celebrities who are quite active on social media. Be it vacation pictures, photos with her daughters or boyfriend Rohman Shawl, she keeps her fans updated with the latest happenings in her life. Similarly, today she took to her Instagram account to share a beautiful close-up portrait picture of herself and we bet Rohman will go weak in the knees after seeing her.

She posted the picture on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, “What do you want from life? Hmmmm....EVERYTHING!!!#nohalfmeasures #abundance #allin #portraitofawoman @subisamuel @danielcbauer I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah!!.”

Have a look:

Sushmita in an interview revealed that she met him through social media and that is when their love story began. Ever since then, they have been going on romantic dates, weddings, vacations at exotic locations, etc. There were reports that the duo has decided to split but soon their social media PDAs squashed all the reports.

Have a look at some of the couple’s adorable pictures here:

