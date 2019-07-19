Sameera Reddy shares her post-partum experience and says, ‘Stitches hurt like mad’

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy delivered a baby girl with husband Akshai Varde five days back and took to social media to share her postpartum journey. She posted pictures of herself after 5 days of delivery and shared her experience as she has promised her fans to share everything as a part of her #imperfectlyperfect campaign.

Sameera alongside her pictures wrote, "As part of my #imperfectlyperfect campaign, I promised I’d share my post-partum journey so here goes. It’s really damn hard on the body when it’s a c section because the stitches hurt like mad. Nothing can ready you for the sleepless nights of endless feeding and your body just feels so out of whack it can really get you down. The tummy swelling takes a while to go and this is day 5 post-delivery. (sic)."

Further she said, "I'm thrilled to have my daughter in my arms but I can’t help but feel hormonally challenged because of all the changes. It all bounces back and that’s the silver lining!(sic)"

Have a look at her picture here:

Previously, during her pregnancy, she got an underwater photoshoot done. Have a look at it here:

Sameera shared the news of her daughter's arrival on July 12. The "Tezz" actress married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her fiest child, a son, in 2015.

