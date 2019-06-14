Saina: Parineeti Chopra clarifies she is 'still' learning to play badminton, film to go on floors in October

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra clarifies she is 'still' learning to play badminton for Saina

Parineeti Chopra has not started shooting for Saina yet and says she is still learning how to play badminton. Parineeti on Thursday said that the shooting for the biopic will commence in October. "Hi everyone, we have not started the shoot of 'Saina' yet. I am still learning how to play Badminton! We will start in October once I get better at it! Four months to go," she tweeted. Parineeti had replaced actress Shraddha Kapoor in the Saina Nehwal biopic, which is being directed by Amole Gupte.

She will next be seen in "Jabariya Jodi" along with actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is scheduled for release on August 2. Directed by Prashant Singh, "Jabariya Jodi" is based on 'Pakadwa Vivah' (forced marriage), which was once rampant in Bihar. Other than this, the actress is also gearing up for the official remake of The Girl on the Train.

Talking about the same, the actress said, "It is a privilege for me to play the character that she (Emily Blunt) has essayed so brilliantly on screen. The restrain and range she showed as an actor while playing a girl who is troubled and battling herself in the film showed what a fantastic actor she is," Parineeti said in a statement.

"When any actor does a remake of a loved film, there are expectations to match the original, if not better it. So, I realise that audience will look at our film and draw comparisons to the original as well as compare my portrayal of the protagonist versus Emily's," she added.

Based on the 2015 bestseller by Paula Hawkins, the film narrates the story of a divorcee woman who gets entangled in a missing persons investigation that throws her life to the brink. To be produced by Reliance Entertainment, the film will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

(With IANS inputs)