Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor finally breaks silence on his cancer treatment and weight loss

Rishi Kapoor, one of the leading veteran actors of Bollywood has been in New York with his wife Neetu Singh since last year. Rishi Kapoor has been undergoing cancer treatment there and with God's grace has been declared cancer-free. However, the actor has still not returned to India, as he is undergoing post-treatment sessions. While Rishi and Neetu have been staying in New York, the entire film industry and other prominent people, stopped by to enquire about Rishi's health. Right from Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vicky Kaushal, Mukesh Ambani, Anupam Kher and a lot many famous people showed the kind gesture of enquiring about Rishi Kapoor's wellbeing.

Recently, in an interview, Rishi Kapoor opened about his health and his cancer treatment. He said, "My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free."

Not just this, the actor spoke about his weight loss and why did the cancer treatment take so long. He said “I had to wait for six to eight weeks between cycles and that is why it has taken so long. It would have been easier had I been in Mumbai, but my condition needed me to be in New York"

Rishi Kapoor also said, “My kids Ranbir and Ridhima have really shouldered my problems.” We often got to see Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor paying frequent visits to their father. In fact, Alia Bhatt accompanied Ranbir Kapoor to check on Rishi's health and spent quality time with the family.

The actor is expected to come back soon.

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor pays tribute to uncle Shammi Kapoor on his 8th death anniversary, shares throwback picture

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News