Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Prabhas fan threatens to jump from cellphone tower, demands to meet Saaho actor

Prabhas fan threatens to jump from cellphone tower, demands to meet Saaho actor

Prabhas was seen in the film Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. While the film has crossed Rs 400 cr on the worldwide box office, it hasn’t received very good reviews. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2019 7:44 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Prabhas fan reportedly threatens to jump from cellphone tower

Superstar Prabhas’ fan following knows no bound. Not just in South India, but the actor enjoys mass popularity in the whole country. Earlier, it was reported that a fan of the Saaho actor died of electrocution while he was pasting posters of the actor’s latest film outside the cinema hall and now another crazy fan has reportedly threatened to jump from cellphone tower on Wednesday. 

A man in Jangam, Telangana threatened that he will jump from a cellphone tower if he is not made to meet his favorite star Prabhas. According to the reports in Times Of India, the fan demanded that his meeting is arranged with the superstar or else he will kill himself. The locals as well as the Police tried very hard to persuade the man to climb down the tower. It is not revealed how the situation was resolved or if Prabhas was notified about the incident.

View this post on Instagram

**Cell ME @actorprabhas #Prabhas #shradhakapoor 🔥😍 . #SaahoTrailerStorm 💖😁 . . * 💟🇫 🇴 🇱 🇱 🇴 🇼💟 * 💟🇫 🇴 🇱 🇱 🇴 🇼💟 * @rebel_swami__007 💟 * @rebel_swami__007 💟 * @rebel_swami__007 💟 * @rebel_swami__007 💟 * @rebel_swami__007 💟 * @rebel_swami__007 💟 * #actorprabhas #Actorprabhas #prabhas#Prabhas #Prabhasraju #prabhasfans#prabhasrajuuppalapati #uppalapati #Saaho#saaho #saahoprabhas #Prabhassaaho#saahosongs #Saahorelease #Saahostorm#Saahorelease #uvcreations#Shraddhakapoor #Evelynsharma#NeilNithinMukesh #Sujeethsign  #Prabhasinstagram #instaprabhas#Prabhas19 #prabhas20 #prabhas_raju#darlingprabhas #rebelstarprabhas#baahubaliprabhas #tollywood #Samantha#shraddhakapoor

A post shared by Ur's ReBeL SwÀmÎ (@rebel_swami__007) on

After his spectacular performance in the epic drama Bahubali, Prabhas gained huge popularity all across the country. The actor became a household name. Recently he was seen in the film Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. While the film has crossed Rs 400 cr on the worldwide box office, it hasn’t received very good reviews. 

Reacting to the criticism on the film, directed Sujeeth in an interview with Deccan Chronicle claimed that he is experiencing the worst phase as people are targeting him as if he has committed a crime. The director also revealed that he has stopped stepping out or indulging on social media because of eth hateful comments.

SAAHO Trailer | Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh

 

Also read: Saaho Movie Review: Prabhas wins heart in this action extravaganza which lacks gripping storyline

Also read: SS Rajamouli was unhappy with Prabhas' Saaho, his suggestions ignored by director Sujeeth: Reports

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 3000 episodes: Watch how team celebrated the milestone Next StoryOn Puneet Issar’s birthday, see his throwback pictures as Duryodhana from B R Chopra's Mahabharat  