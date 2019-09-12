Prabhas fan threatens to jump from cellphone tower, demands to meet Saaho actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas fan reportedly threatens to jump from cellphone tower

Superstar Prabhas’ fan following knows no bound. Not just in South India, but the actor enjoys mass popularity in the whole country. Earlier, it was reported that a fan of the Saaho actor died of electrocution while he was pasting posters of the actor’s latest film outside the cinema hall and now another crazy fan has reportedly threatened to jump from cellphone tower on Wednesday.

A man in Jangam, Telangana threatened that he will jump from a cellphone tower if he is not made to meet his favorite star Prabhas. According to the reports in Times Of India, the fan demanded that his meeting is arranged with the superstar or else he will kill himself. The locals as well as the Police tried very hard to persuade the man to climb down the tower. It is not revealed how the situation was resolved or if Prabhas was notified about the incident.

After his spectacular performance in the epic drama Bahubali, Prabhas gained huge popularity all across the country. The actor became a household name. Recently he was seen in the film Saaho alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh. While the film has crossed Rs 400 cr on the worldwide box office, it hasn’t received very good reviews.

Reacting to the criticism on the film, directed Sujeeth in an interview with Deccan Chronicle claimed that he is experiencing the worst phase as people are targeting him as if he has committed a crime. The director also revealed that he has stopped stepping out or indulging on social media because of eth hateful comments.

SAAHO Trailer | Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh

