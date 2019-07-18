Nora Fatehi reacts on Koena Mitra’s tweet about new O Saki Saki song from Batla House

Nora Fatehi, who is riding high on the success of Salman Khan starrer Bharat, has added another feather to her cap after the release of her next song O Saki Saki from the film Batla House. Nora became a household name when her killer moves on the Satyamev Jayate song Dilbar broke all records. Now fans are loving her dance on the recreated version of the Saki saki song which originally featured in the film Musafir. Just when the song hit YouTube, Koena Mitra who was seen in the original song shared a tweet claiming that the new song is a ‘mess’.

Koena Mitra wrote, “My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated. Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why? P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride.” Nora Fatehi also reacted to the actress’ tweet and told Mumbai Mirror, “I don’t think it’s really criticism, everyone’s entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that. At the end of the day we are discussing music, which is very subjective. Everyone will not like the same genre or style of music, right? Personally, I set a benchmark with “Dilbar” and I have to work towards surpassing it. After that, it’s for the audience to decide if they like you or not.”

Nora Fatehi’s song O Saki Saki has already hit millions of views on YouTube within hours of its release. Talkinga bout the preparations of the song, Nora said, “I’d scraped the skin of both knees and it was a blood bath. My lower back hurt so bad that we had to call a physiotherapist on the set. I was attempting to play with fire for the first time and almost burnt myself on a few occasions. It was scary, but our energies were on a high and we have given it our best.”

Watch Nora Fatehi starrer O Saki Saki here-

Interestingly, the dancer turned actress will not just be seen in the song in John Abraham starrer Batla Hose but she also has a role in the film. Talking about the same, Nora said, “It’s not a cameo but a full-fledged, Hindi-speaking role, not glamorous or westernised but definitely a surprise.”

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham. It also stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. The film is set to hit the screens on August 15, 2019.

