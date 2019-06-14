Vicky Kaushal to shoot for romantic music video in Shimla with Nora Fatehi?

Vicky Kaushal is living the best time of his life right now. From being the National’s crush to ruling at the box office with his movies, the actor is taking over Bollywood slowly and steadily like a Boss. The actor has not just become the first choice for all the filmmakers but also has emerged as a fashion icon in the gone by weeks. Vicky Kaushal is already loaded with Bollywood films and looks like now he will be seen in a music video as well. It is said that the actor will be seen romancing Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi in the upcoming music video.

Nora Fatehi had been roped for the song long back after she broke the internet with her crazy moves in the Dilbar song. However, the makers were still looking for the male lead. Now, going by the reports in Spotboye, it is said that the makers have zeroed in on the Sanju actor to romance the diva. Well, it definitely would be interesting to watch the two actors romance in the beautiful locales of Shimla. Earlier, talking about the project with Mumbai Mirror, Nora Fatehi said, “The song came to me after ‘Dilbar’ (from Satyameva Jayate) released last year and the makers had told me that they were looking for a guy to cast opposite me. The song is very different from what I have done before. It is not a dance number but a very performance oriented song revolving around a married couple and what happens between them. I won’t be dancing in this one."

While Nora and Vicky will star in the song, the playback of the song will be given by B Praak who recently ruled the headlines for the popular number “Teri Mitti for the Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra-starrer Kesari. The song will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. An elated Nora said, “Arvinder is good at directing videos that have emotions and stories that connect with the audience. People are used to watching Vicky act but it’s going to be different to see me in this avatar. The lyrics are so beautiful, it gave me goosebumps when I heard it for the first time. I will try my best to stay back and enjoy the place.”

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat and is currently shooting for her next film Stret Dancer 3D. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the biopic of Sardar Udham Singh, Dharma Productions’ Bhoot Part One and multi-starrer Takht.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page