Nora Fatehi’s 10 viral tik tok videos that will leave you hooked for more

Nora Fatehi has shaken the internet with her killer dance moves and belly dancing. The dancer turned actress has made sure people watch her on loop when she appeared in Satyameva Jayate song Dilbar and won every heart. In no time, the song broke all the existing records and Nora Fatehi became a household name. On Friday, the makers of the upcoming Bollywood film Batla House released the teaser of the actress’ another song called O Saki Saki in which Nora Fatehi can be seen in a fiery avatar along with flaunting her kick-ass moves.

Nora Fatehi is undoubtedly a big social media sensation as she keeps her fans on their toes with her pictures and videos. Not just her sultry pictures but Nora Fatehi treats her followers with a dose of exciting videos in which she is seen stepping into the shoes of a mother sometimes and other times, she mimics various other everyday characters, But what breaks the internet every time is viral Tik Tok videos.

Have a look at Nora Fatehi’s 10 viral Tik Tok videos, other than her most popular song Dilbar, and we are sure it will leave you wanting for more.

Nora Fatehi has become the most desired celebrity in the showbiz after her song Dilbar earned record-breaking numbers on social media. There was hardly anyone who wasn’t hooked up on the song like crazy. Now people are eagerly waiting for her next song O Saki Saki which also features Bollywood actor John Abraham. In a recent interview, John Abraham even said that Nora Fatehi si lucky for her since she also featured in Dilbar from his last movie Satyameva Jayate.

On the professional front, Nora Fatehi was last seen in Salman Khan’s film Bharat. The actress was seen opposite comedian and actor Sunil Grover. The film also starred Katrina Kaif, Tabu and Jackie Shroff. Nora Fatehi will be next seen in Remo D’souza’s dance drama Street Dancer 3D. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in lead roles. Pictures and videos of Nora teaching Dilbar steps to her co-star Shraddha Kapoor have broken the internet earlier.

