Tuesday, June 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Bharat actress Nora Fatehi turns street vendor in Bangkok, sells clothes in viral video

Bharat actress Nora Fatehi turns street vendor in Bangkok, sells clothes in viral video

Read In Hindi

Nora Fatehi broke the internet yet again with her innocent charm and goofy attitude as she turned street vendor in Bangkok.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2019 13:55 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bharat actress Nora Fatehi turns street vendor in Bangkok, sells clothes in viral video

Nora Fatehi, who recently earned accolades for her performance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, is ruling the headlines yet again. There is no denying that the Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi breaks the internet again and again with her innocent charm and goofy attitude. The dancer turned actress is in Bangkok these days where she has gone for a work vacation. The actress is shooting for a project and is also seen having gala time on the streets of Bangkok. Just recently, a video of Nora went crazily viral on the internet in which she was seen turning into a street vendor and selling clothes.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share a video of herself from the streets of Bangkok in which she stepped into the shoes of a vendor. In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen selling clothes in a flea market. She is seen sitting on the ground with a pair of shorts in her hands and selling it to her team in a true street vendor style. Nora looks adorable in the video and we bet, there is hardly anyone who would not buy clothes when Nora is selling them. Just when she shared the video on her social media, it went viral on the internet. Have a look at it here-

This is not the first time that Nora has broken the internet with her video. Just a few weeks back, Nora Fatehi was in London with the starcast of her upcoming film Street dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor when her video of teaching dance steps to her co-stars on the Dilbar song went viral. In the video, Nora was seen turning dance teacher for Shraddha Kapoor who aces the steps like perfection. Check out the video here-

On the related note, after Nora Fatehi’s song Dilbar from John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate went viral on YouTube, the actress bagged many films like Salman Khan’s Bharat and Varun Dhawan’s Street dancer 3D. Fans have loved Nora in just-released Bollywood film Bharat in which she played the love interest of comedian-actor Sunil Grover.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryRising Star 3 winner Aftab Singh to pay 10 lakh prize money for sister’s wedding, claims Salman Khan cleared debts Next StoryVivek Dahiya might play the male lead role in Naagin 4  