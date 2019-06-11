Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bharat actress Nora Fatehi turns street vendor in Bangkok, sells clothes in viral video

Nora Fatehi, who recently earned accolades for her performance in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat, is ruling the headlines yet again. There is no denying that the Dilbar girl Nora Fatehi breaks the internet again and again with her innocent charm and goofy attitude. The dancer turned actress is in Bangkok these days where she has gone for a work vacation. The actress is shooting for a project and is also seen having gala time on the streets of Bangkok. Just recently, a video of Nora went crazily viral on the internet in which she was seen turning into a street vendor and selling clothes.

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram to share a video of herself from the streets of Bangkok in which she stepped into the shoes of a vendor. In the video, Nora Fatehi can be seen selling clothes in a flea market. She is seen sitting on the ground with a pair of shorts in her hands and selling it to her team in a true street vendor style. Nora looks adorable in the video and we bet, there is hardly anyone who would not buy clothes when Nora is selling them. Just when she shared the video on her social media, it went viral on the internet. Have a look at it here-

This is not the first time that Nora has broken the internet with her video. Just a few weeks back, Nora Fatehi was in London with the starcast of her upcoming film Street dancer 3D along with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor when her video of teaching dance steps to her co-stars on the Dilbar song went viral. In the video, Nora was seen turning dance teacher for Shraddha Kapoor who aces the steps like perfection. Check out the video here-

Teaching this cutie @ShraddhaKapoor how to do the Dilbar hook step 🥰🥰❤️❤️ yayyy she did it 🔥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/klRr6xNHiz — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) March 22, 2019

On the related note, after Nora Fatehi’s song Dilbar from John Abraham’s film Satyameva Jayate went viral on YouTube, the actress bagged many films like Salman Khan’s Bharat and Varun Dhawan’s Street dancer 3D. Fans have loved Nora in just-released Bollywood film Bharat in which she played the love interest of comedian-actor Sunil Grover.

