Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are back with their girl gang, actress shares pictures of their night out

Bollywood divas Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor are back in town and have reunited with their girl gang and how. While Malika Arora was treating fans with her sultry outfits and pictures from the beautiful Maldives, Karisma Kapoor was in London where she was seen spending tie with her family. Now that the two were back in Mumbai, they caught up with their girl gang with included Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora. Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Vahbiz Mehta and Delnaz Daruwala.

Malaika Arora and her girl gang took to their Instagram to share pictures from their night out and revealed how much fun it was. Malaika captioned the picture saying, “Gurls r back in town ...... #palinights#itsfarewell” On the other hand Karisma Kapoor wrote, “Girls night out !” In the pictures, the divas looked absolutely stunning. Malaika was seen raising temperature in white and Karisma Kapoor sizzled in her floral print top and black pants. Check out the pictures here-

This is not the first time that Malaika and Karisma have shared a picture from their girls’ day out. Earlier as well they shared gorgeous picture of their gang when they stepped out for lunch. Interestingly, all of them always share the same pictures on their respective Instagram handles. A while back Malaika took to her Instagram to share a picture of her girl gang in which they were seen after having a lunch date wearing breezy summer dresses. Check it out-

On the related note, Malaika Arora has been ruling the headlines these days for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The duo came out in the open with their love when they flew away to New York to celebrate the actor’s 34th birthday. Malaika shared a beautiful picture of her holding hands with Arjun to wish him on his birthday and make it Insta official. She wrote, “Happy bday my crazy,insanely funny n amazing @arjunkapoor ... love n happiness always” Check out-

