Arjun Kapoor trolling Malaika Arora on Instagram is pure couple goals

Arjun Kapoor trolls Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, who recently announced their relationship on Instagram are sending the internet into meltdown with their mushy pictures and comments. The couple who is often trolled because of their age difference hardly pays heed to the haters. The duo is head over heels about each other and also quite happy in their little own space.

We all know that Malaika's Instagram game is strong. She makes us go green with envy with her haw-droppingly gorgeous photos and goddess-like body. On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is mostly known for his satire and one-liners on his co-stars' photos.

Recently, Malaika shared a series of pictures in which she can be seen posing in a body-tight white mini-dress. ''Silhouette," she wrote alongside one of the photos whereas she just put emojis as the caption for rest of the pictures. Arjun grabbed this opportunity to troll his girlfriend. In a tongue-in-cheek remark, the actor wrote, ''Love the insightful writing''.

Isn't it this pure couple goals?

Earlier in an interview, when she was asked whether the age difference makes her relationship different, Malaika said, ''The age difference doesn’t really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she’s called ‘desperate’ and a ‘buddhi’. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***.''

Malaika revealed that when her relationship ended she wasn't sure about whether she will be in another relationship or not. She added that she was scared of being heartbroken but at the same time wanted to be in love. When asked about how she approached her song regarding her relationship with Arjun, Malaika said, ''I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It’s important to tell your near and dear ones what’s happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today''.