Latest Bollywood News July 27: Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection, Shahid-Mira's photo shoot & more

Latest Bollywood News July 27

Latest Bollywood News July 27: Happy weekend folks! So, how's your day going? Well, whether you are spending the day by hanging out with family and friends or chilling alone with a cup of coffee and newspaper, one thing you shouldn't miss is latest Bollywood news and updates. Hence, we bring to you all the latest stories of B-town at one spot so that the Bollywood lover inside you remains satiated. From Sara Ali Khan maiden ramp walk to Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection, read all latest B-town stories here.

Kartik Aaryan, Ibrahim Ali Khan cheer for Sara Ali Khan as she makes her debut on ramp (Video & Pics)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan who left everyone impressed with her debut 2018 film Kedarnath made her debut on ramp and India Couture Week 2019. The actress sashayed the ramp in Falguni and Shane Peacock's creation. Wearing a shimmery off-white lehenga with intricate work, Sara looked no less than a diva. However, it was not just her ramp walk which made news but also the presence of Kartik Aaryan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan hit the headlines.

Kartik and Ibrahim were seen cheering for the actress. Their candid pictures and videos are now all over the internet. The duo sat right in the first row in their casuals. Going by the pictures, it is easy to say that Kartik and Ibrahim bonded quite well. It seems that the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor is not good friend of Sara but also her brother. Check out the photos and videos here.

Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan play football in heavy rain and photos are just too filmy

Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan have been actively part of a football club in Mumbai and often pictures of them playing the game go viral on social media. Ranbir and Abhishek are football fans. On the occasion of 20th Kargil Vijay Diwas, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Aparshakti Khurana among other Bollywood celebrities hit the ground to show some love for the sport. However, what made this match special was heavy rain.

Yes, it was rained during the match adding more to the thrill. Photos of drenched Ranbir, Abhishek and Arjun are all over the internet and looks no less than filmy. Their latest photos can make any girl go weak at her knees. Don't believe us? Check out all photos here.