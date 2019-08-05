Kajol in Aap Ki Adalat: Actress reveals how she lost her memory during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in throwback video

Kajol is counted as one of the popular and loved actress of the Bollywood industry. The actress who made her debut in the industry through 1992 romance drama Bekhudi is celebrating her 45th birthday today. We have seen her in different avatars in various films like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Gupt: The Hidden Truth and many others. But the one that still holds a special place in everyone’s hearts is the role of Anjali which she played in KKHH which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukherjee. In a throwback video of Aap Ki Adalat, Kajol during an interview with India TV’s Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma revealed how she lost her memory during the shooting of the film.

During the interview, Kajol left no page unturned and opened up about many fascinating details about her personal and professional life. In the throwback video, she is talking about her shooting days from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The incident happened when she fell flat on her face while cycling for a scene during the shooting of the song Ye Ladka Hai Deewana. She suffered from temporary Amnesia after the accident which played in favour of Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan who used to convince her that she’s an extra in the film and not the lead actress.

Have a look at the video here:

Surprisingly, a similar incident happened when SRK and Kajol were shooting for Dilwale. During Kapil Sharma’s show, the actor said, “Kajol and I were cycling for a particular shot in KKHH and Kajol fell down. The same happened during Dilwale. After falling, for an hour-and-a-half, she couldn’t recognise anyone. Then we called up Ajay Devgn and she immediately recognised his voice. She spoke to him for quite a long time and then she was fine.”

Meanwhile, watch the full episode of Kajol’s interview in Aap Ki Adalat here:

