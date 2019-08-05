Shraddha Kapoor to play an air hostess in Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3

Shraddha Kapoor has a lot of films like Saaho, Street Dancer 3D, Chhichhore, etc and another film which she will be a part of is Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. As per the current reports by Mumbai Mirror, the actress will be seen in an avatar of air hostess. Not only this, in order to prepare for her role, she will also attend a few workshops. Meanwhile, the makers are currently working on her look.

Talking about the same, a source close to the portal informed, “Ahmed and Farhad wanted to create an interesting, multilayered part for her. Shraddha will start shooting in early September in Mumbai. The team will later move to Agra and then fly out of the country for the international schedule, beginning in Georgia.”

Not only Shraddha, even Tiger too will go through vigorous training sessions for his film. Ahmed previously told Mirror, "In Baaghi 2, Tiger jumped off a cliff to land on a mid-air chopper. He also performed stunts on water. This time we have him taking over a city and breaking it down, besides jumping off cliffs and skyscrapers and setting off blasts… We are still planning what kind of training Shraddha will need to go through, but I can assure that she will surprise everyone."

Talking about Bollywood actresses who have previously played the role of an air-hostess on screen, the list includes names of Sonam Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Bipasha Basu, etc. Talking about other projects, Shraddha is waiting for the release of Saaho opposite Prabhas. She has wrapped up the shoot of Street Dancer 3D and the trailer of Chhichhore has just come out.

