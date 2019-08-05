Kajol Birthday Special: These 10 candid pictures of DDLJ actress with husband Ajay Devgn will redefine romance

Image Source : INSTAGRAM 10 candid pictures of DDLJ actress Kjaol with husband Ajay Devgn will redefine romance

Kajol is one of those Bollywood divas who have always managed to listen to their heart and give mind-boggling performances win their films. Kajol made her debut with 1992 romance drama Bekhudi but it was with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Baazigar that brought her into the limelight. Since then, the actress has given many memorable performances like DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name is Khan, Gupt: The Hidden Truth and many others. While Kajol has been a blockbuster actress on the professional front, she has been equally lucky in her love life as she found husband Ajay Devgn. Kajol and Ajay started around 1994 and they were called the ‘unlikely pair’ considering their contrasting personalities. While Kajol was outspoken and a jovial person, Ajay Devgn was a complete opposite who kept to himself and was a man of few words. Nonetheless, the couple has been redefining romance and relationship since their wedding on 24 February 1999. Now the couple has two kids- Nysa and Yug Devgan and their chemistry still speaks a lot about their love.

Check out 10 gorgeous pictures of Bollywood actress Kajol with her husband Ajay Devgn:

Kajol was born in Bombay to the Mukherjee-Samarth family on 5th August, 1974.

Kajol is lovingly called Kads by her mother Tanuja Mukherjee

Kajol made her acting debut in the 1992 romance Bekhudi along with Kamal Sadanah

However, Kajol had her first commercial success with the 1993 thriller Baazigar.

Kajol got married to Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn on 24 February 1999 after dating for a few years

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were always termed as the 'unlikely pair' because of their contrasting personalities

Nonetheless, the couple has been setting major relationship goals since the very start

Interestingly, Kajol is a devotee of Shiva. She always wears an Om diamond-studded ring.

Kajol is among four Bollywood actors to have a miniature doll replica made in the United Kingdom.

Other than acting, Kajol loves writing poetry

