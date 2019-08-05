Monday, August 05, 2019
     
Ranveer Singh gives rose to lady in wheelchair, gets peck on cheek

Ranveer Singh who will next be seen in the film 83' along with wife Deepika Padukone recently took away a million hearts when he went down on his knees to give rose to an old lady in London.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 05, 2019 10:44 IST
Representative News Image

Ranveer Singh gives rose to lady in wheelchair, gets peck on cheek

Ranveer Singh is in London these days, and a video of the Bollywood star on his knees, offering a rose to an old lady in a wheelchair, is charming fans on social media. In return, the lady is seen kissing the actor on his cheek.​ Ranveer was in London's Southhall area, and it did not take long for the local fans to recognise him. A mini frenzy ensued as fans gathered around, but the actor patiently shook hands with them. 

He looked dapper in a deep blue suit, and many fans took the opportunity to shoot videos and selfies with him, which they then posted on social media.​ Southhall is predominantly an area populated by Londoners of Indian and Pakistani origin, and soon a few fans were seen playing 'dhol' to celebrate the actor's presence in their midst.

A particular video that has gone viral shows Ranveer giving a pink rose to an old lady in a wheelchair. The lady was waiting to meet him, among the crowd, and the actor knelt before her and offered her the flower. Then, the lady gives him a kiss on the cheek. In return, Ranveer gives her a tight hug before leaving.

Have a look at the video here:

Ranveer is currently filming Kabir Khan's "83", which narrates the story of India's first cricket World Cup victory in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev, at the prestigious Lord's cricket ground in London. In the film, Ranveer essays Kapil Dev, while his wife Deepika Padukone plays Kapil's wife Romi. 

