Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is it breakup time for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani? Read Deets

If Bollywood is known for link ups and dating, it is also known for breakups and separation. Recently, what has been buzzing around, will shock you all. Yes, according to the reports by Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have called it splits. The couple has been dating for three years now but never officially accepted their relationship status. In fact, the two never denied their dating game too.

A friend close to Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani both has said, "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now. The decision to call of their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and the people around them had seen it coming."

The friend kept on dating that "They have had differences for the longest time. But they would keep sorting it out because they wanted to be with each other. Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers. It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision."

A source close to the couple said, "They are mature enough to handle this. But the reality is that they are no more a couple. Can't two friends hang out together?" Their friend added, "They haven't ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren't romantically in love anymore."

Well, no one knows what made Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani calling off their relationship. While Disha Patani had made to Bharat opposite Salman Khan tough for a while only, Tiger Shroff promoted the movie like no other. But what separated the couple is still not known!